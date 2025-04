15:09

Industrialist and former MP Jay Galla posts this sunny image on X writing, "Celebrating a special milestone as we gather for my grand-niece Amaira's Annaprasan. She is the first girl born in our family in 60yrs after my sister. Surrounded by loved ones, she tasted her first grains of rice, marking her growth and the start of a new chapter. May her journey ahead be bright, blessed, and full of promise. Welcome to new beginnings, little one!"