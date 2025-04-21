12 held in Odisha by Bengal STF in connection with Murshidabad violence

18:09

Charred remains of vehicles torched during protest against the Waqf Act in Murshidabad.





They were nabbed by a Special Task Force of the West Bengal police, a senior Odisha police officer said.





Among those apprehended were two sons of Ziaul Sheikh, one of the prime suspects in the murder of a man and his son in Murshidabad's Jafrabad, he said.





After being detained, they were taken to the Banharpali police station for questioning, he added.





Sheikh has already been arrested by the West Bengal police, the officer said.





These people used to work as labourers in Bundubahal in the Banharpal police station area.





They had gone home to Murshidabad during Eid and allegedly took part in the violence, he said.





Following the violence, they returned to Jharsuguda and were in hiding, he said. -- PTI

As many as 12 people were detained from Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Monday in connection with the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the police said.