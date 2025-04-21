HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

12 held in Odisha by Bengal STF in connection with Murshidabad violence

Mon, 21 April 2025
Share:
18:09
Charred remains of vehicles torched during protest against the Waqf Act in Murshidabad.
Charred remains of vehicles torched during protest against the Waqf Act in Murshidabad.
As many as 12 people were detained from Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Monday in connection with the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the police said. 

They were nabbed by a Special Task Force of the West Bengal police, a senior Odisha police officer said. 

Among those apprehended were two sons of Ziaul Sheikh, one of the prime suspects in the murder of a man and his son in Murshidabad's Jafrabad, he said. 

After being detained, they were taken to the Banharpali police station for questioning, he added. 

Sheikh has already been arrested by the West Bengal police, the officer said. 

These people used to work as labourers in Bundubahal in the Banharpal police station area. 

They had gone home to Murshidabad during Eid and allegedly took part in the violence, he said. 

Following the violence, they returned to Jharsuguda and were in hiding, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pope Francis will be laid in coffin today
LIVE! Pope Francis will be laid in coffin today

'I have killed the monster,' ex-DGP's wife told friend
'I have killed the monster,' ex-DGP's wife told friend

Pallavi, the wife of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, has been detained by police as the key suspect in his murder. Sources reveal that Pallavi threw chilli powder on her husband's face before stabbing him to death. The murder stemmed...

President's medal winning cop gets life term for murder
President's medal winning cop gets life term for murder

A former police officer, Abhay Kurundkar, who received the President's Medal for meritorious service, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore in 2016. Kurundkar was in an...

What Happens After The Pope Dies?
What Happens After The Pope Dies?

Pope Francis shaped the Church he led. And in death, his reforms shape his farewell.

Vance kids win hearts in Anarkali suit, kurta-pyjama
Vance kids win hearts in Anarkali suit, kurta-pyjama

US Vice President JD Vance's three children, dressed in traditional Indian attire, won hearts in India during their visit. The children, who landed in Delhi on Monday, were photographed in their outfits, which quickly went viral on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD