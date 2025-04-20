HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Zelenskyy condemns Russia for violating Easter ceasefire with 387 shellings

Sun, 20 April 2025
Following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a 30-hour ceasefire in observance of Easter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russian forces carried out attacks, citing a total of 387 shelling incidents and 19 assaults.  

Zelenskyy further said that despite Russia's declared truce, Ukrainian frontline units recorded 59 cases of shelling and 5 assaults, along with multiple combat engagements across the Donetsk, Starobilsk, and Zaporizhzhia sectors.  

In a post on X on Sunday (local time), Zelenskyy wrote, "A report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the frontline as of 6:00 a.m. Across various frontline directions, there have already been 59 cases of Russian shelling and 5 assaults by Russian units. 

In the sector of the Starobilsk Operational Tactical Group, one combat engagement was documented. 

In the Donetsk OTG sector, there were three combat engagements - in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, and one combat engagement took place near Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia direction. 

The enemy carried out dozens of FPV drone strikes.  

"In the Kursk region, Russian forces conducted artillery strikes and used drones. Everywhere, our warriors are responding as the enemy deserves, based on the specific combat situation. Ukraine will continue to act symmetrically. Between 6:00 pm yesterday and midnight today, there were 387 instances of shelling and 19 assaults by Russian forces. Drones were used by Russians 290 times," he added. -- ANI 

