You're tube lights: Owaisi slams BJP MP over SC remarks

Sun, 20 April 2025
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly criticised Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey's recent remarks against the Supreme Court, alleging that BJP members have become so radicalised that they are now threatening the judiciary with a religious war. 
 
He said, "You people (BJP) are tubelights... threatening the court in such a way. Do you even know what Article 142 is? It was framed by BR Ambedkar," referencing the constitutional provision that empowers the Supreme Court to deliver complete justice in any matter before it. 

"When verdicts like those in Ayodhya and other cases go against Muslims, we don't lash out... Even when the decision goes against what we wish for, we accept it. We accept because we believe in constitutional morality. But, these Sangh Parivar people are anti-constitution people," he added.

He further alleged that the BJP is "undermining the Constitution and threatening with a religious war."

"Mr Modi, who got radicalized? You are in power. Your people got radicalized. They got so radicalized that they are threatening the court that there will be a religious war," he said.

Fourth-term BJP MP Dubey, one of the more vocal party members in the Lok Sabha, launched a broadside against the Supreme Court, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the apex court has to make the laws.

He also took a swipe at CJI Khanna.

Dubey had also alleged that CJI Khanna was responsible for "civil wars" in the country.

