HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP man tricked into marrying bride's mother

Sun, 20 April 2025
Share:
09:41
image
A man was allegedly tricked into marrying the mother of his 21-year-old bride here, police said Saturday. 
   
The complainant, Mohammad Azeem (22), a resident of Brahmapuri in Meerut, said that his wedding was arranged with Mantasha from Shamli district by his brother Nadeem and his wife, Shaida.
 
The wedding took place on March 31 and during the ceremony, the Maulvi referred to the bride as Tahira. Upon lifting the veil, he discovered that Mantasha's 45-year-old widowed mother, disguised as bride, had gotten married to him, instead of Mantasha, police said. 
 
He claimed that Rs 5 lakh had been exchanged during the ceremony.
 
Azeem told the police that when he protested against the fraud, his brother and sister-in-law threatened to falsely implicate him in a rape case. 
 
He then filed a complaint on Thursday, police said.
 
CO Brahmapuri Saumya Asthana said, "A settlement has been reached between the involved parties. Azeem has withdrawn his complaint and indicated that he does not wish to pursue any legal action at this time." -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fadnavis reacts on possible Raj-Uddhav reunion
LIVE! Fadnavis reacts on possible Raj-Uddhav reunion

BJP distances itself from MPs' remarks on SC, CJI
BJP distances itself from MPs' remarks on SC, CJI

The BJP on Saturday disassociated itself from the criticism of the Supreme Court by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma. Party president J P Nadda rejected the comments as their personal views and affirmed the ruling party's...

Taj Mahal, dinner with Modi: US VP Vance's India itinerary
Taj Mahal, dinner with Modi: US VP Vance's India itinerary

Vance is expected to be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including from the Pentagon and the State Department, the people cited above said.

Avesh Delivers A Most Dramatic Finish
Avesh Delivers A Most Dramatic Finish

In a league where death-overs mastery often dictates success, Avesh Khan has undoubtedly elevated his stature. Jaipur witnessed a cricketing miracle, and he was its architect.

Buzz grows as Raj, Uddhav hint at political reunion
Buzz grows as Raj, Uddhav hint at political reunion

MNS leader Raj Thackeray has sparked speculation about a potential political rapprochement with his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting their past differences are "trivial" and uniting for the greater...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD