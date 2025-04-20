HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Chettur Sankaran Nair's family in Kerala

Sun, 20 April 2025
21:24
Union Minister Suresh Gopi
Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday visited the family members of freedom fighter and former Indian National Congress president Chettur R Sankaran Nair at their ancestral home on Palat Road in Ottapalam, near Palakkad. 

The minister also visited the family's residence in Chandranagar in Palakkad. 

BJP sources said the visit was carried out as per the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

During the visit, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism assured the family that he would help facilitate the construction of a memorial in Ottapalam to honour the legacy of Sankaran Nair, who remains the only Malayali to have served as the national president of INC, party sources added. 

Nair, who was elected INC president during the Amaravati session in 1897, has recently come to public attention amid allegations that his contributions have been overlooked by the Congress. 

PM Modi had also remembered and paid tribute to Nair in a recent statement. 

Nair was recently in the news with the release of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari 2, where the actor essays the role of Nair. -- PTI

IPL 2025 Updates: MI bowlers keep it tight
LIVE! Anurag Kashyap booked over remarks on Brahmin
BJP's Dubey calls ex-CEC Quraishi 'Muslim commissioner'
16 militants held in Manipur; arms, ammo recovered
RCB's revenge: Padikkal fires, Kohli finishes in style
