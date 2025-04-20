Twenty-five injured as winds bring down mandap at Maha religious event

19:28





Thirteen persons have sustained serious wounds and are being treated at Jalna district hospital, while the remaining twelve are admitted to the rural health centre in Hasnabad, the official informed.





The incident took place in Wazirkheda village in Bhokardan tehsil at 1pm when a large crowd of devotees had gathered to listen to a 'Shiv Mahapuran' discourse by Santosh Maharaj Adhavne, he said.





"The temporary mandap, erected with the help of iron rods, collapsed due to strong winds. Its covering fell on the devotees gathered below," the official said.





Forer Zilla Parishad member Ganesh Phuke said the event continued after the injured were sent to hospital and the mandap was re-erected.





The discourse, which began on April 18, will continue till April 25, and more than 5000 devotees had gathered this afternoon, Phuke added. -- PTI

