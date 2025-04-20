HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Spiritual organisation official loses Rs 2.5 cr in 'digital arrest' in MP, 6 held

Sun, 20 April 2025
20:39
Two employees of a private bank and four others were nabbed from Ujjain district after a functionary of a spiritual body was allegedly "digitally arrested" by cyber crooks for "money laundering" and forced to transfer Rs 2.5 crore over 26 days, the police said. 

Swami Supradiptananda, secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Gwalior, on April 16 lodged a complaint stating that he was made to transfer the money in tranches after he was "digitally arrested", an official said. 

During the investigation, Gwalior crime branch officials arrested six persons after raiding places in Nagda and Ujjain, a police officer said. 

Nagda police station in-charge AL Gawri said, apart from committing online frauds, the accused were also allegedly involved in renting out bank accounts, distributing fake SIM cards, and using gaming apps to cheat people. 

Gwalior superintendent of police Dharmveer Singh said crime branch teams raided places in Ujjain and Nagda following a tip-off. -- PTI

