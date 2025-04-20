HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Snowfall blankets Kargil, schools closed for 3 days

Sun, 20 April 2025
21:36
File image
Snowfall for the second consecutive day on Sunday in Ladakh and adjoining areas has affected normal life in Kargil, officials said, as authorities announced closure of all schools for next three days owing to inclement weather.

Kargil town recorded around six inches of snowfall, while several of its peripheral areas including Khangral experienced two feet of snow, they said.

In the wake of the heavy snowfall, chairman-cum-chief executive councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the snow clearance operations and restoration of essential services across the district.

During the meeting, the CEC directed the officers to mobilise all line departments for the assessment of damages, particularly in horticulture, forest, irrigation, and water supply sectors, an official said.

Akhoon emphasised that these assessments be properly documented under disaster management protocols for compensation and relief purposes.

All sub-divisional magistrates -- Drass, Sankoo, Shakar Chiktan, and Zanskar --were asked to remain vigilant in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the availability of basic amenities like power, healthcare, and water, and resolve public grievances, the official said. -- PTI

