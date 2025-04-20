'Sky debris'? Huge metal object falls on house terrace in Nagpur

21:40

File image





For its part, Nagpur Rural police said a large metal piece reportedly fell from the sky on the terrace slab of a house in the Kose layout at 4 am on Saturday.





A forensic team of police is trying to identify the object, the police said.





The local resident claimed the steel object fell on the parapet of his terrace between 4 am and 4.15 am.





Astronomy enthusiast Suresh Chopne who heads Sky Watch Group claimed the metal object could be a part of a rocket booster of a satellite sent into space. -- PTI

