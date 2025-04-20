HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Sky debris'? Huge metal object falls on house terrace in Nagpur

Sun, 20 April 2025
21:40
File image
File image
An unidentified object from the sky fell on the terrace of a house in Umred taluka of Nagpur district in Maharashtra, triggering discussions of whether it was part of 'space debris'. 

For its part, Nagpur Rural police said a large metal piece reportedly fell from the sky on the terrace slab of a house in the Kose layout at 4 am on Saturday. 

A forensic team of police is trying to identify the object, the police said. 

The local resident claimed the steel object fell on the parapet of his terrace between 4 am and 4.15 am. 

Astronomy enthusiast Suresh Chopne who heads Sky Watch Group claimed the metal object could be a part of a rocket booster of a satellite sent into space. -- PTI

