SIT probing Tirupati laddu case issues notice to Gwalior trader

22:10





Following the Supreme Court's direction on constituting an independent SIT in November last year to conduct an investigation into allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, the Central Bureau of Investigation had formed a committee.





The five-member SIT comprises CBI officials, Andhra Pradesh police personnel and a functionary of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.





Gwalior city superintendent of police Robin Jain said some members of the court-appointed SIT had come here recently.





"They found the link of this case to a trader in Dal Bazaar and took our help in serving the notice. The SIT will take further action in this regard," he said. -- PTI

The Special Investigation Team probing into the allegations of use of adulterated ghee to make 'laddu prasadam' of the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh has served notice to a trader in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, a police official said.