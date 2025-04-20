HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Security tightened in Delhi ahead of US VP Vance's arrival

Sun, 20 April 2025
21:44
US Vice President J D Vance and Indian-origin second lady Usha/File image
Security has been stepped up across the national capital in view of the arrival of US Vice President J D Vance and Indian-origin second lady Usha on Monday morning, an official said on Sunday. 

The US vice president, his wife Usha and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- are scheduled to land at the Palam airbase at 10 am on Monday on a four-day India visit. 

"We have already conducted mock drills according to the security protocol for the high level visit of the US vice president. Security has been tightened across different areas of Delhi to ensure that everything goes smoothly and no untoward incident happens during the visit," a senior police officer said. 

The Delhi traffic police will also ensure that traffic is clear and his travel across the capital happens without any problem, he said. 

Hours after arriving in Delhi, Vance and his family are scheduled to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and could also visit a shopping complex selling traditional Indian handcrafted goods, people familiar with the matter told PTI. 

"We have conducted advance security liaisoning at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, which the US vice president will visit on Monday evening. We have thoroughly checked the premises and our teams will be deployed on the premises on the day of the visit too," the officer said. -- PTI

