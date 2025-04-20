HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RSS chief calls for 'one temple, one well' for Hindus

Sun, 20 April 2025
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat/File image
Seeking an end to caste differences, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has called upon members of the Hindu community to strive for social harmony by embracing the principle of "one temple, one well, and one cremation ground" for all. 

Bhagwat, on a five-day visit to Aligarh, spoke to 'swayamsevaks' at two 'shakhas' at HB Inter College and Panchan Nagri Park and emphasised that achieving true social unity was paramount for India to fulfil its global responsibility for peace. 

RSS sources said Bhagwat underscored the significance of "sanskar (values)" as the bedrock of Hindu society, urging its members to build a society rooted in tradition, cultural values and moral principles. 

He urged the 'swayamsevaks' to reach out to all sections of society, inviting them into their homes to spread the message of harmony and unity at grassroots level. 

Bhagwat stated that the "family" remains the fundamental unit of society, built upon strong family values derived from "sanskar." 

He further encouraged the collective celebration of festivals to strengthen the foundations of nationalism and social cohesion. 

His visit, which commenced on April 17, involves daily meetings with RSS Pracharaks from the Braj Region as part of preparations for the RSS centenary celebrations starting this Vijayadashami. -- PTI

