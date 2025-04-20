Quraishi was not EC but...: BJP MP Dubey on Waqf Act criticism

19:58

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey





Quraishi is a former Chief Election Commissioner of India.





Dubey's religious barb at the former CEC came a day after his vitriolic attack on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, blaming him for "religious wars" in India, forced the BJP to reject his criticism and distance itself from the controversial remarks.





Quraishi had alleged on X on April 17, "Wakf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister evil plan of the govt to grab Muslim lands. I'm sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous propaganda machine has done its job well."





The BJP MP chose to react on Sunday. -- PTI

After causing an uproar with his remarks against the Chief Justice of India, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday fired a salvo at SY Quraishi, saying he was not an election commissioner but a "Muslim commissioner", after the latter criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a "sinister and evil plan of the government to grab Muslim lands".