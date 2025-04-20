HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Quraishi was not EC but...: BJP MP Dubey on Waqf Act criticism

Sun, 20 April 2025
19:58
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
After causing an uproar with his remarks against the Chief Justice of India, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday fired a salvo at SY Quraishi, saying he was not an election commissioner but a "Muslim commissioner", after the latter criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a "sinister and evil plan of the government to grab Muslim lands". 

Quraishi is a former Chief Election Commissioner of India. 

Dubey's religious barb at the former CEC came a day after his vitriolic attack on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, blaming him for "religious wars" in India, forced the BJP to reject his criticism and distance itself from the controversial remarks. 

Quraishi had alleged on X on April 17, "Wakf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister evil plan of the govt to grab Muslim lands. I'm sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous propaganda machine has done its job well." 

The BJP MP chose to react on Sunday. -- PTI

IPL 2025 Updates: Ashwani strikes, sends back Rachin
LIVE! Quraishi was not EC but...: Dubey on Waqf Act criticism
Arms dealer opposes fugitive tag in UK black money case
Arms dealer opposes fugitive tag in UK black money case

Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari has opposed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea in a Delhi court seeking to declare him a \"fugitive\" in connection with a black money case. Bhandari claims his stay in the UK is legal as the London High...

Emotional talks underway: Raut on Uddhav-Raj alliance
Emotional talks underway: Raut on Uddhav-Raj alliance

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has stated that there are ongoing "emotional talks" between his party and the MNS, though no formal alliance has been announced. Raut clarified that Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has not set any...

Contempt action sought against BJP MP for SC remarks
Contempt action sought against BJP MP for SC remarks

A Supreme Court lawyer has written to the Attorney General seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his "grossly scandalous" remarks against the court. Dubey had criticized the Supreme Court and...

