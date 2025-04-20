HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Police defer Malayalam actor Shine Tom's quizzing in 'drug case'

Sun, 20 April 2025
21:58
Despite issuing a notice, the police have decided not to interrogate Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko on Monday in connection with an alleged drug use case.

He was arrested and later released on bail on Saturday.

A senior police officer said on Sunday that although a notice had initially been served directing him to appear before the investigation team on April 21, the actor was later informed that his presence was not required at this stage of the probe.

Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya has scheduled a meeting with assistant commissioners of police on Monday to review the investigation.

A decision on further interrogation will be made after the meeting, police added.

Chacko was arrested following a nearly four-hour-long interrogation related to an incident in which he allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel during a narcotics raid.

He was booked under Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 27 (drug consumption) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police added.

Chacko has been named the first accused in the FIR, with Malappuram native Ahmed Murshad listed as the second accused, the police said.

According to the FIR, a District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team found the two using drugs and engaging in a criminal conspiracy in Room No. 314 of a hotel near Kaloor on Wednesday night.

Upon noticing the police, Chacko allegedly fled through a window in an attempt to destroy evidence. -- PTI

