Police constable shot dead by colleague in Bihar's Bettiah

Sun, 20 April 2025
14:31
image
A police constable was allegedly shot dead by a colleague in Bihar's West Champaran district, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Kaimur district. 

The accused, who has been arrested, has been identified as Sarvjeet Kumar also a constable from Bhojpur district. Both were posted at police lines in Bettiah, the district headquarters town of West Champaran.

Talking to reporters, DIG (Champaran Range) Har Kishore Rai said, "The incident took place at police lines on Saturday night. Preliminary investigations revealed that a heated argument between them over some trivial issue was the immediate reason behind the incident. Sonu Kumar was shot dead by Sarvjeet with his service revolver. He died on the spot. Further investigation is on".

The accused constable after killing Sonu Kumar, climbed onto the roof of the building with his service revolver. 

However, he was immediately overpowered by other constables. 

Both were working together and the duo were recently transferred to police lines from Sikta police station. -- PTI

