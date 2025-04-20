HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nine held in massive engine theft from Kia Motors' plant in Andhra

Sun, 20 April 2025
Nine people have been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in connection with the theft of 900 engines from Kia Motors' plant located in the Sri Sathya Sai district, the police said on Sunday. 

The Penukonda court remanded the accused to 14 days of judicial custody, as police continue to investigate the large-scale theft that has shocked the auto industry. 

"Only ten per cent of the investigation is complete. Nine people have been arrested, and we are investigating the modus operandi," police said. 

Further, the police disclosed that the stolen engines were smuggled and sold across multiple states in India, indicating a widespread illegal network operating beyond Andhra Pradesh's borders. 

During an internal audit at their facility last month, Kia officials discovered the engines were missing. 

A formal complaint was lodged with the local police on March 19. -- PTI

