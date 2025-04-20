Modi-Vance talks on Monday; PM to host dinner

12:58

PM Narendra Modi with US Vice President JD Vance and his Indian-origin wife Usha along with their sons/Courtesy @narendramodi/X





The US Vice President, his wife Usha and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- are scheduled to land at the Palam airbase at 10 am on Monday on a four-day India visit.





Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India.





New Delhi and Washington are now holding negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to address a variety of issues, including tariff and market access.





Hours after arriving in Delhi, Vance and his family are scheduled to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and could visit a shopping complex selling traditional Indian handcrafted goods, people familiar with the matter told PTI.





The Vances will be welcomed on their arrival at the Palam airbase by a senior Union cabinet minister. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for US Vice President J D Vance and Indian-origin Second Lady Usha on Monday evening after holding talks with the American leader on a range of key issues, including trade, tariff, regional security and ways to expand the overall bilateral engagement.