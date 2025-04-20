HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Makers of Dhanush-starrer 'Kuberaa' release first song 'Jaake Aana Yaara'

Sun, 20 April 2025
18:12
The makers of Kuberaa, Tamil superstar Dhanush's next movie, on Sunday released the first track from the film. 

Titled Poyivaa Nanba in Tamil and Poyiraa Mama in Telugu, the song is sung by Dhanush in the two languages. The Hindi version of the song, titled Jaake Aana Yaara, is crooned by Nakash Aziz. 

The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. In a statement, the film's director Sekhar Kammula said, "Expect Music, Masti, and Magic when the three of us come together." 

Producers Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao said, "Over 1000 people have come together to make this come to life! We are excited to have worked with veteran maestro rock star DSP and Dhanush, who has outperformed! The song is a definite chart buster and we can already feel the fan frenzy." 

Kuberaa also features Nagarjuna, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. 

The film is backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 20. 

It will be released in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. -- PTI

