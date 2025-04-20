J-K: Heavy rains lash parts of Udhampur; National Highway blocked

12:13

Vehicular movememt on NH 44 is blocked due to landslides following heavy rainfall.





Heavy rains lashed parts of Udhampur on Saturday night, blocking traffic in various parts of National Highway 44 in the Ramban area.





The heavy rains come just a few days after strong winds and rain caused widespread damage in Jammu and Udhampur.





On April 17, a sudden spell of strong winds and rain wreaked havoc across parts of the union territories, leading to structural damage, uprooted trees, and disruptions in road connectivity and power supply.





Udhampur district witnessed widespread damage as multiple trees were uprooted, severely disrupting traffic movement.





Roads in many areas of the district were blocked, and power outages were also reported across several areas.





In Jammu, too, a section of the boundary wall of the civil secretariat collapsed due to intense winds, bringing down barbed wire with it.





Several parked vehicles were damaged by the falling debris.





A JCB machine was deployed to clear the rubble and restore access to the area.





Former Sarpanch of Sateni Panchayat in Udhampur, Parshottam Gupta, confirmed extensive damage in his area.





"I have inspected my Panchayat, and there were several trees uprooted. The traffic and electricity have been affected in the area... After 4-5 years, such strong winds have affected the area... We will be able to assess the damage tomorrow morning." -- ANI

The parts of National Highway 44 in the Ramban area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir were blocked due to heavy rains in the area on Sunday.