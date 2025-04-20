If Raj, Uddhav are reuniting, it should be...: Sule

08:51

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said if estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray were coming together in the interest of Maharashtra, it should be "welcomed wholeheartedly."

She was reacting to speculation about the possibility of reconciliation between the two cousins, sparked by recent statements of MNS chief Raj Thackeray in an interview and Uddhav's response to it earlier in the day.





"Raj Thackeray said the dispute in Maharashtra was bigger than their dispute. That is happy news to me....If (late Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray had been among us, he would have been very happy today," Sule told reporters.





"If the two brothers are coming together for Maharashtra, we should welcome it wholeheartedly," she added. -- PTI