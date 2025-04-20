HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

If Raj, Uddhav are reuniting, it should be...: Sule

Sun, 20 April 2025
Share:
08:51
image
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said if estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray were coming together in the interest of Maharashtra, it should be "welcomed wholeheartedly." 
  
She was reacting to speculation about the possibility of reconciliation between the two cousins, sparked by recent statements of MNS chief Raj Thackeray in an interview and Uddhav's response to it earlier in the day.  

"Raj Thackeray said the dispute in Maharashtra was bigger than their dispute. That is happy news to  me....If (late Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray had been among us, he would have been very happy today," Sule told reporters.

"If the two brothers are coming together for Maharashtra, we should welcome it wholeheartedly," she added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! If Raj, Uddhav are reuniting, it should be...: Sule
LIVE! If Raj, Uddhav are reuniting, it should be...: Sule

BJP distances itself from MPs' remarks on SC, CJI
BJP distances itself from MPs' remarks on SC, CJI

The BJP on Saturday disassociated itself from the criticism of the Supreme Court by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma. Party president J P Nadda rejected the comments as their personal views and affirmed the ruling party's...

Buzz grows as Raj, Uddhav hint at political reunion
Buzz grows as Raj, Uddhav hint at political reunion

MNS leader Raj Thackeray has sparked speculation about a potential political rapprochement with his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting their past differences are "trivial" and uniting for the greater...

IPL PIX: Avesh's yorkers help LSG edge Royals
IPL PIX: Avesh's yorkers help LSG edge Royals

Avesh Khan held his nerve in the death overs, bowling yorker after yorker to perfection, to help Lucknow Super Giants pull off a thrilling two-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

Man watched porn before 'digital rape' of air hostess
Man watched porn before 'digital rape' of air hostess

The accused hospital staffer arrested in flight steward sexual assault case watched porn videos before and after committing the crime, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD