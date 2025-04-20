HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IAF's Surya Kiran pilots paint Ranchi sky with tri-colour

Sun, 20 April 2025
Share:
13:47
image
The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team painted the skies above the Namkum Army Ground in Ranchi with vibrant streaks of saffron, white and green, leaving thousands of spectators spellbound on the final day of an air show on Sunday. 

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, senior defence and administrative officials were present at the event. 

The two-day air show began on Saturday in Ranchi, aimed at instilling passion among children and youths to fly high. 

A large number of people, school students and tourists gathered at the army ground since early morning on Sunday to experience the air show. 

In the composite phase, all nine aircraft flew in close formation, while the synchronisation phase featured smaller formations, as they performed dynamic low-level manoeuvres - some as low as 100 feet, officials said. 

The spectators were mesmerised to witness swooping, spinning, and slicing of jets through the sky and Surya Kiran pilots exhibiting various patterns, barrel rolls, and heart-shaped formations. 

On Saturday, only six aircraft participated in the air show, while three jets were partially damaged due to rain and hailstorms in Ranchi on Friday afternoon. 

The SKAT, formed in 1996, has performed over 700 such shows across India and the world, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, China, Singapore and the UAE, an official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MDMK seeks ban on 'Jaat' in TN over LTTE depiction
LIVE! MDMK seeks ban on 'Jaat' in TN over LTTE depiction

Modi-Vance talks on Monday; US VP to visit Akshardham
Modi-Vance talks on Monday; US VP to visit Akshardham

Vance is expected to be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including from the Pentagon and the State Department, the people cited above said.

PM's Question Hour must for...: Parl debate overhaul urged
PM's Question Hour must for...: Parl debate overhaul urged

A new book on Parliament argues that the institution needs to innovate and drastically change the format of debate from repetitive rambling speeches to better articulate the aspirations of the people and seek redressal to their problems....

How BSP plans to regain OBC support ahead of UP polls
How BSP plans to regain OBC support ahead of UP polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh is reviving its 'brotherhood committees', a strategy used successfully in the 2007 elections, to bolster its support among Other Backward Castes (OBCs) ahead of the 2027 state...

BJP absolutely...: Nadda on MPs' remarks on SC, CJI
BJP absolutely...: Nadda on MPs' remarks on SC, CJI

The BJP on Saturday disassociated itself from the criticism of the Supreme Court by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma. Party president J P Nadda rejected the comments as their personal views and affirmed the ruling party's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD