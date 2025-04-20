I promise 'Jaat 2' will be even better: Sunny Deol

15:46





Since its release in theatres on April 10, the film has grossed over Rs 89 crores at global box office.





The makers announced a follow-up film earlier this week.





The Gadar 2 star posted a video on Instagram, where he is seen strolling in a quaint and peaceful valley.





"You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better," Deol said in the video, adding that he will soon resume shooting of his next movie Border 2.





In the caption, the 67-year-old actor wrote, "Keep loving #Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made #Jaat a success."





Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vineet Kumar Singh.





The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. -- PTI

Actor Sunny Deol on Sunday thanked people for showering love on his latest release, action movie, and said its upcoming sequel will be even better.