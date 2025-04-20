HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

I promise 'Jaat 2' will be even better: Sunny Deol

Sun, 20 April 2025
Share:
15:46
image
Actor Sunny Deol on Sunday thanked people for showering love on his latest release, action movie Jaat, and said its upcoming sequel will be even better. 

Since its release in theatres on April 10, the film has grossed over Rs 89 crores at global box office. 

The makers announced a follow-up film earlier this week. 

The Gadar 2 star posted a video on Instagram, where he is seen strolling in a quaint and peaceful valley. 

"You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better," Deol said in the video, adding that he will soon resume shooting of his next movie Border 2

In the caption, the 67-year-old actor wrote, "Keep loving #Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made #Jaat a success." 

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vineet Kumar Singh. 

The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Wadhera out for 5 as Kings collapse
IPL 2025 Updates: Wadhera out for 5 as Kings collapse

LIVE! Urinated on, sexually attacked by 2 men: Raj Dalit youth
LIVE! Urinated on, sexually attacked by 2 men: Raj Dalit youth

Emotional talks underway: Raut on Uddhav-Raj alliance
Emotional talks underway: Raut on Uddhav-Raj alliance

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has stated that there are ongoing "emotional talks" between his party and the MNS, though no formal alliance has been announced. Raut clarified that Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has not set any...

UP: 'Free Gaza', Israeli goods boycott posters surface
UP: 'Free Gaza', Israeli goods boycott posters surface

Posters with the message "Free Gaza, Free Palestine" and calls to boycott Israeli goods were found in the Narauli town of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, India. Police are investigating the incident based on CCTV footage and...

DMK's battle for state autonomy: From Annadurai to Stalin
DMK's battle for state autonomy: From Annadurai to Stalin

This article traces the history of the DMK's fight for state autonomy, beginning with C.N. Annadurai's advocacy in the 1960s and culminating in M. Karunanidhi's resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 1974. The article highlights the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD