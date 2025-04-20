Fadnavis reacts on possible Raj-Uddhav reunion

10:14

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday welcomed the possibility of a reunion between estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, calling it a "good" step.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "If the two come together, we will be happy about it. If people settle their differences, it is a good thing. What else can I say about it?"

Fadnavis was responding to Raj Thackeray's recent statement, where he expressed willingness to reunite with Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav by forgetting past differences.

Uddhav also responded positively, saying that he was ready to put aside disputes for the sake of the Marathi language and Maharashtra.

Addressing a function of his party's trade union wing, Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, in Mumbai, Uddhav said, "What I want to say is I also appeal to all Marathi people to come together for the benefit of Maharashtra and Marathi."

He added that during the Lok Sabha elections, his party had raised the issue of industries moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

"If you (Raj Thackeray) had opposed this at that time, the government currently in power at the Centre would not have existed. We would have formed a government that thinks about the welfare of Maharashtra both at the Centre and in the state," he said.

