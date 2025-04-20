HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Emotional talks underway: Raut on Raj, Uddhav tie-up

Sun, 20 April 2025
Share:
14:48
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there has been no announcement of an alliance between his party and the MNS, but claimed "emotional talks" between the two are going on. 

Talking to reporters, Raut also said Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has not set out a precondition for rapprochement with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president and his cousin Raj Thackeray. 

"There is no announcement of an alliance. Currently, emotional talks are going on," Raut said. 

"They (Raj and Uddhav) meet at family events. They are brothers," the Rajya Sabha member added. 

The buzz about rapprochement started after Raj Thackeray said in a podcast interview with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar -- recorded weeks ago but released on Saturday -- that he had no issues when working with Uddhav in the undivided Shiv Sena. 

The question is does Uddhav want to work with him, he said. 

MNS Mumbai president and party spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande, however, said people were reading too much into the remarks made by Raj Thackeray. 

He said the election tie-up is a distant step and the Sena-UBT must back the MNS in its agitation for Marathi language and people. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Kohli & Co eye redemption vs Kings
IPL 2025 Updates: Kohli & Co eye redemption vs Kings

LIVE! Emotional talks underway: Raut on Raj, Uddhav tie-up
LIVE! Emotional talks underway: Raut on Raj, Uddhav tie-up

Modi-Vance talks on Monday; US VP to visit Akshardham
Modi-Vance talks on Monday; US VP to visit Akshardham

Vance is expected to be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including from the Pentagon and the State Department, the people cited above said.

PM's Question Hour must for...: Parl debate overhaul urged
PM's Question Hour must for...: Parl debate overhaul urged

A new book on Parliament argues that the institution needs to innovate and drastically change the format of debate from repetitive rambling speeches to better articulate the aspirations of the people and seek redressal to their problems....

How BSP plans to regain OBC support ahead of UP polls
How BSP plans to regain OBC support ahead of UP polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh is reviving its 'brotherhood committees', a strategy used successfully in the 2007 elections, to bolster its support among Other Backward Castes (OBCs) ahead of the 2027 state...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD