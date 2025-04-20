HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP distances itself from MPs' remarks on SC, CJI

Sun, 20 April 2025
Share:
08:26
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday disassociated itself with the criticism of the Supreme Court by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, with party president J P Nadda rejecting the comments as their personal views.
   
He also affirmed the ruling party's respect for the judiciary as an inseparable part of democracy.
 
"The BJP has nothing to do with the comments of MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the chief justice. This is their personal comments but the BJP neither agrees with them nor does it ever support such remarks. The BJP absolutely rejects them," Nadda said in a post on X.
 
He said he has directed both the leaders and other members of the party to not make such comments.
 
Nadda said the BJP has always respected the judiciary and has accepted its suggestions and orders gladly because it believes as a party that all the courts, including the apex court, are an inseparable part of our democracy.
 
"They are a strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution," he said.
 
Earlier in the day, fourth-term BJP MP Dubey, one of the more vocal party members in the Lok Sabha, launched a broadside against the Supreme Court, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the apex court has to make the laws.
 
He also took a swipe at CJI Khanna.
 
Dubey had also alleged that CJI Khanna was responsible for "civil wars" in the country.
 
Sharma, a former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was also critical of the Supreme Court, saying no one can direct Parliament or the President. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! If Raj, Uddhav are reuniting, it should be...: Sule
LIVE! If Raj, Uddhav are reuniting, it should be...: Sule

BJP distances itself from MPs' remarks on SC, CJI
BJP distances itself from MPs' remarks on SC, CJI

The BJP on Saturday disassociated itself from the criticism of the Supreme Court by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma. Party president J P Nadda rejected the comments as their personal views and affirmed the ruling party's...

Buzz grows as Raj, Uddhav hint at political reunion
Buzz grows as Raj, Uddhav hint at political reunion

MNS leader Raj Thackeray has sparked speculation about a potential political rapprochement with his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting their past differences are "trivial" and uniting for the greater...

IPL PIX: Avesh's yorkers help LSG edge Royals
IPL PIX: Avesh's yorkers help LSG edge Royals

Avesh Khan held his nerve in the death overs, bowling yorker after yorker to perfection, to help Lucknow Super Giants pull off a thrilling two-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

Man watched porn before 'digital rape' of air hostess
Man watched porn before 'digital rape' of air hostess

The accused hospital staffer arrested in flight steward sexual assault case watched porn videos before and after committing the crime, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD