HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

B'desh police requests Interpol for red corner notice for Hasina

Sun, 20 April 2025
Share:
09:07
image
The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police has submitted a request to the Interpol seeking a red notice against 12 individuals, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a media report said Saturday.
   
Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's (AL) 16-year regime.
 
The NCB processes such requests based on appeals from courts, public prosecutors, or investigating agencies, The Daily Star said, quoting Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media).
 
Confirming the development, Sagor said at the Police Headquarters: "These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings."
 
A red notice is used by Interpol to help locate and provisionally arrest individuals pending extradition or similar legal action. Interpol assists in tracking the whereabouts of fugitives living abroad, and once confirmed, the information is shared with relevant authorities, the newspaper said.
 
Weeks after Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of the Interim government on August 8, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".
 
In November last year, the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the ICT formally asked the Police Headquarters to seek Interpol's help in arresting Hasina and others identified as fugitives.
 
On January 21, Bangladesh's interim government said it will continue its efforts to bring deposed Hasina back from India and will seek international intervention if necessary. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! If Raj, Uddhav are reuniting, it should be...: Sule
LIVE! If Raj, Uddhav are reuniting, it should be...: Sule

BJP distances itself from MPs' remarks on SC, CJI
BJP distances itself from MPs' remarks on SC, CJI

The BJP on Saturday disassociated itself from the criticism of the Supreme Court by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma. Party president J P Nadda rejected the comments as their personal views and affirmed the ruling party's...

Buzz grows as Raj, Uddhav hint at political reunion
Buzz grows as Raj, Uddhav hint at political reunion

MNS leader Raj Thackeray has sparked speculation about a potential political rapprochement with his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting their past differences are "trivial" and uniting for the greater...

IPL PIX: Avesh's yorkers help LSG edge Royals
IPL PIX: Avesh's yorkers help LSG edge Royals

Avesh Khan held his nerve in the death overs, bowling yorker after yorker to perfection, to help Lucknow Super Giants pull off a thrilling two-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

Man watched porn before 'digital rape' of air hostess
Man watched porn before 'digital rape' of air hostess

The accused hospital staffer arrested in flight steward sexual assault case watched porn videos before and after committing the crime, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD