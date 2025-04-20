Anurag Kashyap booked over remarks on Brahmin

20:44

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Anil Chaturvedi, a Barkat Nagar resident, on Saturday night.





According to Bajaj Nagar Sub-Inspector Ram Kripal, the complainant alleged that the director posted abusive words about Brahmins while replying to a social media user.





Kashyap's film Phule, based on the life of social reformer couple Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule and was set to be released this month, had courted controversy over its portrayal of caste.





Kashyap had questioned the row surrounding the film and while replying to a social media user, the director made the contentious remark against the Brahmin community. -- PTI

