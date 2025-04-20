HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Anurag Kashyap booked over remarks on Brahmin

Sun, 20 April 2025
20:44
Film director Anurag Kashyap
An FIR was registered against film director Anurag Kashyap at Bajaj Nagar police station in Jaipur for his remarks on Brahmins on a social media platform, an officer said on Sunday.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Anil Chaturvedi, a Barkat Nagar resident, on Saturday night.

According to Bajaj Nagar Sub-Inspector Ram Kripal, the complainant alleged that the director posted abusive words about Brahmins while replying to a social media user.

Kashyap's film Phule, based on the life of social reformer couple Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule and was set to be released this month, had courted controversy over its portrayal of caste.

Kashyap had questioned the row surrounding the film and while replying to a social media user, the director made the contentious remark against the Brahmin community.  -- PTI

