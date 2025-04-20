HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Another prime accused in murder of father-son in Murshidabad held

Sun, 20 April 2025
12:33
Security forces patrol in Mushidabad after violence/ANI Photo
Security forces patrol in Mushidabad after violence/ANI Photo
One of the prime accused in the murder of a man and his son in violence-hit Murshidabad district in West Bengal was arrested, the police said on Sunday. 

This was the fourth arrest in the killing of the two at Jafrabad in Shamsherganj, a senior officer said. 

The arrested person, identified as Ziaul Sheikh, a resident of Sulitala Purbapara, the neighbouring village of Jafrabad, has been on the run since the crime took place on April 12. 

Sheikh was arrested by the Special Task Force of the West Bengal police along with the Special Investigating Team from his hideout in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district on Saturday, he said. 

"This person is one of the prime accused who had conspired and instigated a mob to carry out vandalism at the residence of the deceased and killed Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan Das on April 12," the officer told PTI. 

The police have all the evidence, CCTV footage, and his mobile phone tower location to prove his presence at the crime spot on April 12, he said. 

Earlier, the police had arrested two brothers, Kalu Nadar and Dildar, and Inzmam Ul Haque in connection with their involvement in the killing of the two. -- PTI

