Follow Rediff on:      
Another case against former cop Kasle for false claims on polls and EVMs

Sun, 20 April 2025
19:52
The Beed police have registered a case against dismissed police sub-inspector Ranjit Kalse for allegedly making false statements about the Maharashtra assembly elections and EVMs, an official said on Sunday. 

The state government recently dismissed Kasle, who earlier alleged that he was offered a contract to kill key suspect Walmik Karad in the Beed sarpanch murder case. 

The latest First Information Report against Kasle has been registered on a complaint by a poll official. 

After the state assembly elections in November last year, the Electronic Voting Machines, VVPATs and control units for conducting the poll in Beed's Parli assembly seat were kept in a strong room, as per the FIR. 

On April 18, the poll official came across a video in which Kasle was seen claiming that he was paid Rs 10 lakh to keep away from EVMs and keep quiet if the machines were manipulated. 

Kasle further claimed in the video that elections are won in such a way, the FIR said. 

Despite knowing about law, Kasle had made such a statement and defamed the Election Commission, the complainant alleged. 

Based on the complaint, the Parli City police in Beed on Saturday registered a case against Kasle on charges of making false statement, knowingly disobeying legal instructions and publishing misleading information, an official said. 

Earlier, on Friday, the Shivaji Nagar police in Beed arrested Kasle in a case registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on social media on April 2. -- PTI

