4 Marathi films selected for Cannes Film Festival: Minister

Sun, 20 April 2025
18:03
A scene from Marathi movie 'Sthal'/Screen grab from video
Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar on Sunday said four Marathi films have been selected for the Cannes Film Festival to be held in France next month.

Speaking at a press conference here, Shelar said the selections were made by a panel of experts appointed by the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation.

"It is a matter of recognition that Sthal, Snow Flower and Khalid Ka Shivaji have been officially selected, while Juna Furniture has received a special screening slot," he said.

"Since 2016, the corporation has been sending Marathi films to the Cannes film market to build global exposure and connect with international audiences," the minister said.

Sthal is a film about arranged marriage traditions in rural India. 

It explores issues such as patriarchy, colourism and social perceptions.

Shelar said, "The film presents a narrative rooted in real social settings, and its presence at the Cannes speaks of the relevance of Marathi cinema."  -- PTI

