HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 key accused held in Seelampur murder case, 7 arrests so far: Police

Sun, 20 April 2025
Share:
14:06
File image
File image
Three key accused involved in the Seelampur murder case have been arrested, while seven people have been apprehended so far, the police said on Sunday.  

"The Delhi police have apprehended a total of 7 individuals in connection with the Kunal murder case. Key accused Zikra, Sahil, and Dilshad have been arrested, along with several minor suspects who are now in police custody," an official statement said.  

Further investigation is underway.  

Earlier, 'Lady Don' Zikra was arrested in the murder case involving a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur.  During questioning, Zikra told police that her cousin Sahil was attacked in November last year by two boys, Lala and Shambhu, who were friends of Kunal. 

Kunal was also there at that time, but since he was a minor, his name was not in the FIR. 

Zikra and Sahil believed that Kunal was behind the attack, so they sought revenge against him.  

The opposition party lashed out at the BJP-led government in the state and said that the situation has worsened after the new government came to power in Delhi.  

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that justice would be served in the case of the 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death and later declared dead at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.  

"I have spoken to the police commissioner about the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked with knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," Gupta told reporters. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Kohli & Co eye redemption vs Kings
IPL 2025 Updates: Kohli & Co eye redemption vs Kings

LIVE! Emotional talks underway: Raut on Raj, Uddhav tie-up
LIVE! Emotional talks underway: Raut on Raj, Uddhav tie-up

Modi-Vance talks on Monday; US VP to visit Akshardham
Modi-Vance talks on Monday; US VP to visit Akshardham

Vance is expected to be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including from the Pentagon and the State Department, the people cited above said.

PM's Question Hour must for...: Parl debate overhaul urged
PM's Question Hour must for...: Parl debate overhaul urged

A new book on Parliament argues that the institution needs to innovate and drastically change the format of debate from repetitive rambling speeches to better articulate the aspirations of the people and seek redressal to their problems....

How BSP plans to regain OBC support ahead of UP polls
How BSP plans to regain OBC support ahead of UP polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh is reviving its 'brotherhood committees', a strategy used successfully in the 2007 elections, to bolster its support among Other Backward Castes (OBCs) ahead of the 2027 state...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD