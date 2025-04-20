HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
16 militants arrested in Manipur, arms recovered

Sun, 20 April 2025
19:15
A total of 16 members of several proscribed outfits have been arrested in the last 48 hours in Manipur, the police said on Sunday. 

Two cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) were apprehended from Napetpalli Andro road near Nongdam village in Imphal East district on Saturday. They were allegedly involved in extortion, a senior officer said. 

Security forces arrested one member of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) from Ningthoukhong Ward No 13 in Bishnupur district on Friday, he said. 

Two cadres of the proscribed KCP-MFL were apprehended on the same day from Salam Mamang Leikai Ketuki Lampak in Imphal West district, the officer said, adding that they were also allegedly involved in extortion. The state police arrested one cadre of the proscribed Prepak (PRO) from Kyamgei Heibong Makhong area in Imphal East district on Friday, he said. One cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was taken into custody from the Imphal East district. A United Peoples' Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) member was also arrested on Friday from Imphal East district. Another active cadre of the banned Prepak was apprehended from Sanjenbam Shangshabi village in Imphal East district on the same day.

