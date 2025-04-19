HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Rain, winds bring respite from heat in Delhi

Sat, 19 April 2025
08:34
Rain, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed parts of Delhi on Friday evening, bringing relief from heat.
   
The weather monitoring stations, including Narela, Pitampura and Mayur Vihar, recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall, according to data.
 
"A fresh cloud cluster has entered Delhi, causing very light to light rainfall and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. It is likely to move across the city with similar intensity," the weather department said.
 
The showers also led to a drop in temperature. 
 
The temperature fell from 36 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius in Pusa, Pitampura and Mayur Vihar recorded a drop from 37 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.
 
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the MeT office said.
 
Humidity levels fluctuated between 57 per cent and 35 per cent.
 
According to the IMD's forecast for Saturday, the sky will be "partly cloudy" and become "generally cloudy" towards the evening.
 
Very light rain or drizzle is likely, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms, along with winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometre per hour, gusting up to 60 kmph, in the evening.

