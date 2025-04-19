HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Putin announces Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

Sat, 19 April 2025
21:18
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary Easter ceasefire in Ukraine from Saturday 6 pm to midnight Sunday, citing humanitarian grounds. 

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed it as a manipulative move, pointing to ongoing air raids and drone attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed advances in Ukraine's border Kursk region, capturing the village of Oleshnya and fighting to reclaim Gornal.

Ukrainian forces reported intercepting multiple Russian drones overnight, while Russian strikes caused fires in Odesa and Sumy.

The ceasefire announcement comes amid renewed United States pressure for peace talks, with President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaling frustration over stalled negotiations.  -- Agencies

