NCW team meets riot-affected people in Murshidabad

Sat, 19 April 2025
12:13
A delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by its chairman Vijaya Rahatkar, met the riot-affected people in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday and assured them that all steps would be taken by the Centre to ensure their safety in future.

The affected women narrated their plight during the violent days and demanded that permanent BSF camps be set up in select areas of the district and an NIA probe into the communal clashes which claimed three lives.

The NCW chief told the victims that there was 'no cause for worry' as the Centre was beside them.

"We have come here to see your plight. Please don't worry. The country and the commission are beside you all. Don't feel that you are alone," Rahatkar told the victims at Betbona town in Murshidabad.

She said NCW would submit its report to the Centre.

The NCW team had also visited a relief camp in Malda district on Friday and met those displaced by the Murshidabad riots.

The commission had assessed the condition of women affected by the recent communal violence in parts of the state.

The NCW had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the violence that broke out in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad on April 11 and 12.

Three people were killed and hundreds rendered homeless during the clashes, which occurred in Muslim-majority areas, amid protests against amendments to the central Waqf Act.   -- PTI

