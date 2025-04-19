HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Musk replies to Modi, says he looks forward to...

Sat, 19 April 2025
16:27
image
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he is looking forward to visiting India later this year.

The tech billionaire's remarks came a day after he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke and discussed the immense potential for collaboration in technology and innovation.

'It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!' Musk said in a post on X.

Musk is considered one of the most influential persons in the Donald Trump administration and is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed at cutting government expenditure and reducing the federal workforce.

After their talk on Friday, Modi took to X and said, 'Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.'

'India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,' he added.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a gift by Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a bilateral meeting at Blair House, in Washington, DC on February 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

India on Saturday condemned the alleged abduction and killing of a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh and called on the interim government in Dhaka to live up to its responsibility of protecting the minorities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attributed his health turnaround to a regimen of adequate sleep, a focus on diet and water intake, and regular exercise. Speaking at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on World Liver Day, he...

Asim Munir and his brand of short-sighted army officers give no inkling of paying heed, changing course or learning lessons from the past, observes Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

