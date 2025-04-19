HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai airport to remain shut for 6 hrs on May 8

Sat, 19 April 2025
Share:
14:17
image
Flight operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain shut for six hours on May 8, due to runway maintenance work ahead of the onset of the monsoon season, the private airport operator MIAL said on Saturday.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) also said that the mandatory NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued six months in advance to notify all stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time and plan accordingly.

The scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance work on both the runways- 09/27 and 14/32-- will be undertaken between 11 am-17 pm, MIAL said. During this period both the primary runway (09/27) and secondary runway (14/32) will be temporarily non-operational, it said.

This annual pre-monsoon maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of the airport airside infrastructure, it added.

Specialists will inspect runway surfaces for wear and tear, addressing preventive measures for waterlogging to ensure safe landing and take-offs during the monsoon season, MIAL said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal Guv meets family of Murshidabad victims
LIVE! Bengal Guv meets family of Murshidabad victims

India slams Bangladesh govt on Hindu leader's killing
India slams Bangladesh govt on Hindu leader's killing

India on Saturday condemned the alleged abduction and killing of a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh and called on the interim government in Dhaka to live up to its responsibility of protecting the minorities.

Undermining Marathi will not be tolerated: Sule
Undermining Marathi will not be tolerated: Sule

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has criticized the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi a mandatory third language in schools, stating that it will not tolerate any undermining of the Marathi language. Sule also criticized the...

My apology: Anurag Kashyap alleges threats to family
My apology: Anurag Kashyap alleges threats to family

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has courted a major controversy over a comment on the Brahmin community, has claimed that his family and friends are receiving 'death and rape threats'.

US Visa Cancellations: Indians Hit Hardest
US Visa Cancellations: Indians Hit Hardest

'If you follow the law, America offers opportunities. But those who violate the law will face the consequences.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD