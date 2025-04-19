Modi to visit Saudi Arabia next week

17:55

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Tuesday with focus on further expanding bilateral cooperation in several key areas including energy, trade and defence.





A number of agreements will be inked between the two sides following talks between Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.





The visit will provide an opportunity to build on the already strong strategic partnership between the two countries, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing.





There will an effort to infuse a strategic dimension to the India-Saudi Arabia energy cooperation, he said. -- PTI