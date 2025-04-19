HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Sat, 19 April 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Tuesday with focus on further expanding bilateral cooperation in several key areas including energy, trade and defence.

A number of agreements will be inked between the two sides following talks between Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. 

The visit will provide an opportunity to build on the already strong strategic partnership between the two countries, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing.

There will an effort to infuse a strategic dimension to the India-Saudi Arabia energy cooperation, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vaiko's son quits party over internal dispute

IPL 2025 Updates: DC make 203 for 8

India slams Bangladesh govt on Hindu leader's killing

India on Saturday condemned the alleged abduction and killing of a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh and called on the interim government in Dhaka to live up to its responsibility of protecting the minorities.

Amit Shah reveals how he improved his health

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attributed his health turnaround to a regimen of adequate sleep, a focus on diet and water intake, and regular exercise. Speaking at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on World Liver Day, he...

Will Pakistan's Generals Never Learn?

Asim Munir and his brand of short-sighted army officers give no inkling of paying heed, changing course or learning lessons from the past, observes Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

