JEE (Main) results announced, 24 candidates score perfect 100

Sat, 19 April 2025
Twenty-four candidates scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance JEE (Main), the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency on Saturday.
 
Rajasthan had the highest number of candidates with a perfect score. One woman student is among the top scorers.

The results of 110 candidates found using unfair means, including forged documents, were withheld.

More than 9.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the crucial exam.

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, NTA scores are not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, a senior official explained.

The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees, the official added.

Based on the results of JEE (Main) Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for JEE (Advanced), which is a one-stop exam for admission to the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). -- PTI

