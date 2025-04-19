HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jain temple demolition: BMC transfers ward officer

Sat, 19 April 2025
Share:
20:10
image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday transferred an assistant municipal commissioner after the demolition of a Jain temple in Vile Parle area of Mumbai sparked a controversy.

Members of the Jain community took out a protest march over the issue earlier in the day.

Navnath Ghadge, who was in charge of the K-east ward, has been transferred with immediate effect, municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani told PTI.

A team of K-east ward on April 16 demolished a Jain temple or 'chaitalaya' located inside Neminath Cooperative Housing Society, claiming it to be an unauthorised structure.

A protest march was taken to the ward office on Saturday.

Paresh Shah of the Maharashtra Gaushala Sangh claimed that more 20,000 people including religious leaders and Maharashtra minister Mangal Prasad Lodha, local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Parag Alavani and a few other political leaders participated in the march.

A delegation of protesters submitted a memorandum of demands and had a two-hour-long meeting with Ghadge, he said.

"The entire Jain community is anguished by the BMC's action," said Shah, demanding that the civic body suspend the officer.

The temple was demolished without giving the trustees time to respond, he claimed.

Opposition Congress too slammed the BMC over the demolition.

Party leader Pawan Khera wrote on 'X' that the Jain community had been hurt by the BMC's action of demolishing the '90-year-old' Digambar Jain temple without any hearing.

"What enmity does BJP have with tolerance and harmony in the country?" Khera asked.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Members of the Jain community hold protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after it demolished a Jain temple in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI on X

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jain temple demolition: BMC transfers ward officer
LIVE! Jain temple demolition: BMC transfers ward officer

IPL Updates: Gone! Pooran departs after lifeline
IPL Updates: Gone! Pooran departs after lifeline

Shut down Parl if...: BJP's Nishikant Dubey attacks SC
Shut down Parl if...: BJP's Nishikant Dubey attacks SC

Fourth-term Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, one of the more vocal party members in the Lok Sabha, launched a broadside against the Supreme Court on Saturday, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the...

An India Story That Will Make You Smile!
An India Story That Will Make You Smile!

'The entire town, Hindus, Muslims and Christians, my schoolteachers and the ustads from the madrasa were present to witness my arangettam.'

NCW team meets Murshidabad riot victims as TMC fumes
NCW team meets Murshidabad riot victims as TMC fumes

A delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by its chairman Vijaya Rahatkar, met with riot-affected women in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, assuring them of safety and demanding an NIA probe into the recent...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD