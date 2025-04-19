HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian student killed by stray bullet in Canada

Sat, 19 April 2025
08:08
A 21-year old Indian student was killed in Canada after she was struck by a stray bullet as she was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work and shots were fired by a car occupant.
   
Harsimrat Randhawa was a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario.
 
Hamilton Police is investigating the homicide that happened Wednesday, saying Randhawa was an innocent bystander.
 
The Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a post on X Friday, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario."
 
The official added, "As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time."
 
Hamilton Police in a statement said that at around 7.30 pm local time, it received reports of a shooting near Upper James and South Bend Road streets in Hamilton. When police arrived, they found Randhawa with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed.
 
Through collected video, investigators have determined that a passenger of a black car fired at the occupants of a white sedan. Shortly after the shooting, the vehicles left the scene.
 
Shots from the shooting incident also entered the rear window of a residence nearby where the occupants were watching television a few feet away. No one was injured in the home, police said.  
 
Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam or security camera footage between 7.15 pm and 7.45 pm near the shooting area to contact authorities and provide any information that can help further the investigation. -- PTI 

PIX: Punjab Kings crush RCB in rain-curtailed thriller
PIX: Punjab Kings crush RCB in rain-curtailed thriller

IMAGES from the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengaluru on Friday

India's concerns shelve Pak-Sri Lanka naval exercise
India's concerns shelve Pak-Sri Lanka naval exercise

India's concerns over a planned naval exercise between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the strategically important waters of Trincomalee led to the shelving of the drills weeks ago. The exercise was planned as part of regular engagements...

Molested, driven out of home: Women at Malda camp to NCW
Molested, driven out of home: Women at Malda camp to NCW

A delegation from the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited a relief camp in Malda, West Bengal, and reported that women were being harassed and threatened by police. The NCW team, led by chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, met with...

Delhi murder: Seelampur tense; protesters seek Yogi's help
Delhi murder: Seelampur tense; protesters seek Yogi's help

Tensions flared in Delhi's Seelampur after residents protested the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy. The boy, identified as Kunal, was allegedly stabbed on Thursday evening. Residents blocked roads and demanded justice, leading to...

