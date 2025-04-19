Groom jumps in front of train before wedding

12:02

A 30-year-old groom allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near a railway station in Amethi while his wedding procession was on the way to Azamgarh, police said Saturday.





The incident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section late Friday evening in Amethi district.





According to the police, the wedding procession of Ravi (30), a resident of Salon in Rae Bareli district was going to Azamgarh on Friday evening.





Ravi allegedly jumped in front of a goods train near Bani railway station in the Gauriganj police station area.





SHO of Gauriganj police station Shyam Narayan Pandey on Saturday said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. -- PTI