Groom jumps in front of train before wedding

Sat, 19 April 2025
12:02
A 30-year-old groom allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near a railway station in Amethi while his wedding procession was on the way to Azamgarh, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section late Friday evening in Amethi district.

According to the police, the wedding procession of Ravi (30), a resident of Salon in Rae Bareli district was going to Azamgarh on Friday evening.

Ravi allegedly jumped in front of a goods train near Bani railway station in the Gauriganj police station area.

SHO of Gauriganj police station Shyam Narayan Pandey on Saturday said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.   -- PTI

