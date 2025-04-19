Cognizant CEO's Compensation Up 11%

10:56

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar received annual compensation of $16.1 million for 2024, up 11 per cent from a year ago period. In 2023, Kumar's total compensation was $22.6 million due to an elevated one-time award granted upon his appointment as CEO, said the company in a regulatory filing.





'Kumars realised compensation was significantly lower than his target direct compensation primarily because his 2024 PSU grants are scheduled to vest, subject to the satisfaction of performance criteria, in future periods.

His 2024 realised compensation consisted principally of his base salary, 2024 ACI award payout at 107.3 per cent of target and quarterly vestings of RSUs in the aggregate amount of

about $4,492,000,' the proxy statement said.





Kumar and CFO Jatin Dalal, along with John Kim, chief legal officer, Surya Gummadi, president of the Americas business, and Ganesh Ayyar, president of intuitive operations and automation and industry solutions are the five top compensated executives in the Nasdaq-listed company.





Dalal saw this salary zoom to $750,000 from about $60,000, a year earlier. He got $150,000 as bonus in 2024, similar to 2023, as part of the $300,000 sign-in bonus when he joined in December 2023.

The board said it has faith in its chief executive as he tries to steer the company to his stated goal of becoming one of the top four IT firms by 2027.





'The board is pleased with the traction the company is gaining since Ravi Kumar joined as CEO in 2023 and its strategy to capture the opportunity ahead with the next wave of enterprise transformation led by generative AI,' it said.





Avik Das, Business Standard