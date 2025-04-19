HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Close down Parl if SC has to make law: BJP's Dubey

Sat, 19 April 2025
18:23
Seasoned Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey, one of the more vocal party MPs in the Lok Sabha, took aim at the Supreme Court on Saturday, saying Parliament building should be closed down if the apex court has to make the laws.

Dubey made the cryptic post on X in Hindi without elaborating. His comment came amid the ongoing hearing in the court over several pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament in the first week of this month.

The central government has agreed not to implement some of its contentious provisions till the next date of hearing after the court raised questions over them.

The apex court's recent decision to set a timeline for the President of India to take a decision on the bills sent to her has also triggered a debate, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voicing strong disapproval of the judgement.

On the other hand, opposition parties have lauded the court's direction to the President as well as the proceedings in the apex court in the Waqf (Amendment) Act matter.

'Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan bund kar dena chahiye,' the BJP MP said in post in Hindi on X.

Dubey, an MP from Godda in Jharkhand, is often in the vanguard of the BJP's political attacks on its rivals in the Lok Sabha and in articulating the ruling party's stand on various issues.   -- PTI

