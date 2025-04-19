HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bengal SSC begins process for fresh teachers exam

Sat, 19 April 2025
The West Bengal School Service Commission has started the process of conducting fresh examination for teachers in state-run and state-aided schools, an official said on Saturday.

The process began on Friday in the wake of the Supreme Court order on April 17 to initiate a fresh recruitment process of teachers of secondary-higher secondary schools by May 31.

The process of recruitment - including taking exams and recruitment -- will have to be completed by December 31, the official said.

The SSC is mulling certain steps like giving copies of OMR sheets to the candidates after examination and posting the model answer (answer key) before the publication of results on the SSC website so that candidates can tally with their expected score and can challenge the result if needed, the official said.

However, these steps can be implemented subject to the approval of the state government.

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till December 31 services of terminated teachers found untainted by the CBI.

The apex court directed the state government to initiate a fresh recruitment process by May 31 and complete it by December 31. In its April 3 judgement, the apex court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in various schools describing the entire selection process of the SSC 2016 recruitment process as 'vitiated and tainted'.  -- PTI

