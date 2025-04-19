HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal Guv to visit violence-hit Murshidabad today

Sat, 19 April 2025
Share:
10:17
image
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will visit riot-hit areas of Shamsherganj in Murshidabad district on Saturday to review the situation and interact with the affected people, a senior official said.

Bose will then head to the other strife-torn places in Dhulian, Suti and Jangipur in the district, he said. 

At least three people have died and over 274 arrested in connection with violence over anti-Waqf Act protests that engulfed these Muslim-majority areas from April 8-12.

Before starting his journey for Shamsherganj, Bose will speak to some members of the affected families at the guest house in Farakka where he has been staying since Friday night, the official said.

"The governor will be visiting the riot-hit areas in Murshidabad today. He will assess the situation himself and talk to the locals," the Raj Bhavan official said.

Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, Bose had on Friday arrived in Malda and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

He assured them that "proactive action" would be taken to address their grievances.

"I met the family members who are at the camp here. They have briefed me in detail. There will certainly be proactive action taken," the governor had said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal Guv to visit violence-hit Murshidabad today
LIVE! Bengal Guv to visit violence-hit Murshidabad today

4 dead, many feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi
4 dead, many feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi

Around 22 people were allegedly trapped under the debris when the building collapsed, police said after reaching the spot.

Will Pakistan's Generals Never Learn?
Will Pakistan's Generals Never Learn?

Asim Munir and his brand of short-sighted army officers give no inkling of paying heed, changing course or learning lessons from the past, observes Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

Rana Pratap, Shivaji Maharaj were not anti-Muslim: Rajnath
Rana Pratap, Shivaji Maharaj were not anti-Muslim: Rajnath

' Hakim Khan Suri sacrificed his life in the battle of Haldighati, fighting against the Mughals. Madari, a Muslim youth, was Shivaji Maharaj's bodyguard'

Man who raped air hostess while on ventilator, arrested
Man who raped air hostess while on ventilator, arrested

The accused has been identified as Deepak (25), a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who had been living in Gurugram for some time, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD