Bengal Guv meets family of Murshidabad victims

Sat, 19 April 2025
14:40
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday met family members of a man and his son, who were killed during violence over anti-Waqf Act protests in Murshidabad district, and assured them of all possible support, a senior official said. 

The bodies of the two -- identified as Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das -- were found in their house in Jafrabad locality in Shamsherganj with multiple stab wounds.

"The Governor visited their house, spoke to the family members and assured them of support. They have demanded a CBI probe into the murder," a Raj Bhavan official said.   

Bose will also visit other strife-torn places in Dhulian, Suti and Jangipur in the district, he said.

At least three people, including the father and son, died and over 274 have been arrested in connection with violence over the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests that engulfed these Muslim-majority areas from April 8-12.

Before starting his journey for Shamsherganj, Bose spoke to members of some affected families at a guest house in Farakka, the official said.

On Friday, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, Bose had visited Malda and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

He assured them that 'proactive action' would be taken to address their grievances.

"I met the family members who are at the camp here. They have briefed me in detail. There will certainly be proactive action taken," the Governor had said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India on Saturday condemned the alleged abduction and killing of a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh and called on the interim government in Dhaka to live up to its responsibility of protecting the minorities.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has criticized the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi a mandatory third language in schools, stating that it will not tolerate any undermining of the Marathi language.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has courted a major controversy over a comment on the Brahmin community, has claimed that his family and friends are receiving 'death and rape threats'.

