4 dead as building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

At least four people have succumbed to their injuries, and 14 people were rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad area on Saturday morning, police said, adding that around eight people are still feared trapped under the debris.

Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East District, told ANI that the incident took place at 3 am.

"Fourteen people were rescued, but four among them succumbed...It was a four-storey building...The rescue operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped," he said.

According to officials, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is currently underway.

Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, told ANI that they received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am.

"We reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people...," he said.

On April 11, one person was killed and two others sustained injuries after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near Madhu Vihar police station in Delhi during the dust storm which struck the national capital, as per police. -- ANI