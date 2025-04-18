Vodafone Idea hit by widespread outage

09:44

Vodafone Idea users suffered a network outage in early hours of Friday, a disruption the telco said was due to "technical issue" that was resolved.

Vodafone Idea said all services are now back to normal.

"Our network services were briefly impacted in NCR during the early hours of Friday( April 18) due to a technical issue. The issue has been resolved and all services are now back to normal," VIL spokesperson said.

Downdetector - a site that tracks outages - showed that user reports stacked up post 12.30 am, and peaked around 1 am at over 1880 reports.

Most users reports complained of lack of signal, some cited total blackout.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank our users for their patience and understanding," VIL spokesperson added. -- PTI