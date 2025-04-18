HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vodafone Idea hit by widespread outage

Fri, 18 April 2025
Share:
09:44
image
Vodafone Idea users suffered a network outage in early hours of Friday, a disruption the telco said was due to "technical issue" that was resolved.  
   
Vodafone Idea said all services are now back to normal.  
 
"Our network services were briefly impacted in NCR during the early hours of Friday( April 18) due to a technical issue. The issue has been resolved and all services are now back to normal," VIL spokesperson said.  
 
Downdetector - a site that tracks outages - showed that user reports stacked up post 12.30 am, and peaked around 1 am at over 1880 reports.
 
Most users reports complained of lack of signal, some cited total blackout.  
 
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank our users for their patience and understanding," VIL spokesperson added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Varanasi gang-rape accused's kin pick holes claims
LIVE! Varanasi gang-rape accused's kin pick holes claims

Apologise for 1971 atrocities: Bangladesh to Pakistan
Apologise for 1971 atrocities: Bangladesh to Pakistan

Bangladesh has demanded a public apology and compensation from Pakistan for the 1971 atrocities, raising "historically unresolved issues" during the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two countries in 15 years. Dhaka also...

Knife-wielding US man hijacks plane, shot dead by passenger
Knife-wielding US man hijacks plane, shot dead by passenger

The incident occurred mid-air on a flight bound for San Pedro, when the 49-year-old suspect started attacking passengers with a knife.

Only link with J-K...: India on Pak Army chief's remark
Only link with J-K...: India on Pak Army chief's remark

India has strongly rejected Pakistan's claims on Kashmir, calling it a Union Territory and dismissing the Pakistan Army Chief's statement about it being the country's "jugular vein." India also rejected Pakistan's claim that Tahawwur...

'Mamata's Fundamental Concern Is The Muslim Vote'
'Mamata's Fundamental Concern Is The Muslim Vote'

'Rather than assuaging the feelings of the Hindus accommodated in schools and hospitals, she calls a meeting of imams and tries to assuage them.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD